A computer scientist who saw congressional decision-making up close in 1980 found it insufficient to the task of solving big problems.
"I've heard many times that although democracy is an imperfect system, we somehow always muddle through. The message I want to give you, after long and hard reflection, is that I'm very much afraid it is no longer possible to muddle through. The issues we deal with do not lend themselves to that kind of treatment. Therefore, I conclude that our democracy must grow up. I'm not going to give you a magic recipe on how that will happen—I wish I had one—but I offer some thoughts that I hope will stimulate your thinking.
What's principally lacking on the federal scene, it seems to me, is the existence of respected, nonpartisan, interdisciplinary teams that could at least tell us what is possible and something about the pluses and minuses of different solutions. Take energy, for instance. What I would love to see established, with the National Academies or any other mechanism to confer respectability, is a team that will ... say, 'Okay, there are lots of suggestions around, and most of them won't work. But here are six different plans, any one of which is possible. We'll tell you what each one costs, what's good about it, what's bad about it, how dangerous it is, and what its uncertainties are.' At least each option would be a well-integrated, clearly thought-out plan. I do not trust democracy to try to put together such a plan by having each committee of Congress choose one piece of it. Suppose Congress designed an airplane, with each committee designing one component and an eleventh-hour conference committee deciding how the pieces should be put together. Would you fly on that airplane? I am telling you we are flying on an energy plan, an inflation plan, and so on that are being put together in exactly that way.
Respected, nonpartisan, interdisciplinary teams are wrought of the same material as the politicians, and subject to to same failings of moral character and ethical thinking. The 20th Century's first technocrat "brain trusts" hatched Stalin's 5-Year Plans, and we all can see how that turned out. Technocracies are no better than PTA meetings for solving problems with political implications.
The problems with this include:
1. Who decides who is "respected" and "non-partisan" enough to be on these teams? If I want to exclude a solution, all I need to do is declare those proposing said solution hyperpartisan crackpots, and suddenly they aren't relevant anymore, even if they're right.
2. Who pays for the respected, non-partisan, interdisciplinary teams? Whoever is paying the bills is likely to have a strong influence on whatever solutions they come up with.
3. Some political problems aren't a matter of expertise, but a matter of simple self-interest. For example, generally speaking almost everybody wants government largesse to go to themselves, and the tax bill to go to somebody else.
4. The US government has such groups, from the Brookings Institute to the Council of Economic Advisors to the RAND Corporation. It doesn't seem to help much, because the politicians hear from them what they want to hear.
Democracy is working fine. The problem is that the majority of people cares about the truth. Many even argue that there is no such thing as an objective truth. If Americans paid attention to the truth of what politicians said (and held them accountable at the ballot box), then it would not have been a choice between Clinton and Trump, but rather a real choice between policies that might help the common people.
The only way to make this happen is to admit when you are wrong and give others the chance to see when they are wrong without making them a "loser".
say, 'Okay, there are lots of suggestions around, and most of them won't work. But here are six different plans, any one of which is possible. We'll tell you what each one costs, what's good about it, what's bad about it, how dangerous it is, and what its uncertainties are.' At least each option would be a well-integrated, clearly thought-out plan.
The IPCC delivered one plan, radical reduction of greenhouse gases emissions.
