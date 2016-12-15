from the more-details-as-they-occur dept.
Obama Details Actions in Response to Russian Malicious Cyber Activity
U.S. President Obama writes:
I have issued an executive order that provides additional authority for responding to certain cyber activity that seeks to interfere with or undermine our election processes and institutions, or those of our allies or partners. Using this new authority, I have sanctioned nine entities and individuals: the GRU and the FSB, two Russian intelligence services; four individual officers of the GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU's cyber operations. In addition, the Secretary of the Treasury is designating two Russian individuals for using cyber-enabled means to cause misappropriation of funds and personal identifying information. The State Department is also shutting down two Russian compounds, in Maryland and New York, used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes, and is declaring "persona non grata" 35 Russian intelligence operatives. Finally, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are releasing declassified technical information on Russian civilian and military intelligence service cyber activity, to help network defenders in the United States and abroad identify, detect, and disrupt Russia's global campaign of malicious cyber activities. [...] [The Obama] Administration will be providing a report to Congress in the coming days about Russia's efforts to interfere in our election, as well as malicious cyber activity related to our election cycle in previous elections.
Press release. Text of Executive Order. Annex to Executive Order.
Russia Calls for Expulsion of U.S. Diplomats
Although Russia's foreign minister has asked President Vladimir Putin to expel 35 U.S. diplomats from the country in response to President Obama's actions, President Putin has so far declined to do so.
Dispute on Russia's Involvement with DNC Hacking
A WikiLeaks associate has disputed the Russian hacking narrative, saying that he was handed the documents in Washington, D.C.:
On 15 December 2016, the British tabloid Daily Mail quoted Craig Murray, a former U.K. ambassador to Uzbekistan and "close associate" of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, as saying that the Democratic National Committee's e-mails were not obtained by WikiLeaks due to the efforts of Russian hackers but were instead leaked by a disgruntled DNC operative who had legal access to them [...]
Murray said he retrieved the package from a source during a clandestine meeting in a wooded area near American University, in northwest D.C. He said the individual he met with was not the original person who obtained the information, but an intermediary.
Of course, it could be completely untrue. At the moment we have only his account to work with.
what about reactions to usa hacking? (Score:1, Informative)
they do it all the time and spy 24/7 on everyone
So... (Score:0)
In future if Russia want to undermine democracy and gain political influence, they should donate to the candidates charity foundation like George Soros, Saudi Arabia and Qatar?
I guess spear phishing is l33t russian hax (Score:3, Informative)
Let's be real here: Podesta had complete jokes for passwords, and they weren't even hacked - he fell victim to spear phishing. Actual software was Ukranian and out of date. Furthermore, postmortem analysis on Hillary's insane basement private email server indicated it was 0wned by multiple parties; at least five foreign actors had access to it. The DNC emails, per the source with the highest credibility on the fucking planet right now - yes, Wikileaks - were an inside job.
Those are the facts as we know them. Thanks to VPNs, I personally put no credibility whatsoever in claims these actions could possibly be traced to any particular actor. Particularly so for Podesta. Yet we're being force-fed a narrative pointing straight at the Russians by the media. The same media that force-fed us a narrative that Hillary was so far ahead, Trump should just drop out facts be damned. For a further analysis of the actual USGov release supposedly providing evidence for this, see ArsTechnica who conclude they utterly failed to make the case: http://arstechnica.com/security/2016/12/did-russia-tamper-with-the-2016-election-bitter-debate-likely-to-rage-on/ [arstechnica.com]
So, who are you going to believe here? The media which has abdicated all pretense of independence, or the source with a 100% credibility record and zero claims of inaccuracy?
Why I dont care and what would change this: (Score:3, Interesting)
Governments spy including US.
Governments try to influence other governments. USA has directly influenced more governments than I can name quickly.
Russia is accused of reading the email of a political party in the USA.
Russia is accused of reading about risotto.
Russia is accused of letting other people read the email of a political party in the USA, including about rissoto.
Russia says they didn't do this and the folks that distributed the email (wikileaks) say they didn't get it from Russia.
Let's assume that they're lying and Russia did it.
So what?
Governments spy including Russia.
Governments try to influence other governments.
It's unclear if the activity by Russia made any difference. Repeat.
So what would change my mind?
Did Russia hack actual voting totals to change the results? Just that.
Maybe I'm missing the big picture here but I think not. The Russia story seems like fake news.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
Are we living in a satire of reality? (Score:0)
This "state level hacking" was a phishing email sent to a campaign manager with a Google password reset button on a site with some absurd domain name made further shady by using a link shortener in an email. And the "hacking" exposed little more than campaign emails which ought be covered by freedom of information requests anyhow.
I don't really even understand what Obama is trying to do. I mean it seems like he's intentionally trying to provoke international hostilities, which would be detrimental to our national interests and national security, just because he didn't like the election result. Of course it won't work and the whole world is left just kind of looking at him stupefied as he makes a mockery of himself. I'm not usually a fan of political cartoons, but this [imgur.com] seems quite appropriate. Scary to think this sort of personality has been running our country for 8 years and we're probably just now starting to see his private face in public since he apparently just doesn't care anymore.
Bizarro world (Score:2)
So now we live in bizarro world where the peace and safety of the world is depending on Vladimir "KGB" Putin being the adult in the room.
We are still stuck on the Media Narrative of "hacked elections" when there is zero evidence, and no matter how many times they are called out on this lack of evidence they ignore it and stick to their script. And wonder why their level of public trust is now in single digits, barely distinguishable from the disdain Americans feel for Congress.
We continue to be assailed daily with "The Russians are Coming!" nonsense when the person in a position to know said this:
-- Begin Transcript ---
Hannity: I know you follow the news closely, I know you see the narrative, now, there is a big brouhaha in the United States, the same media by the way, that Wikileaks exposed as colluding with Hillary Clinton's campaign. With near hysteria getting up to the president and John Podesta with Hillary's campaign, claiming over and over and over again, that it's clear, the CIA says so, even though there's no new evidence whatsoever that we didn't have prior to the election, and that the FBI contradicts, and James Clapper, the National Director of Intelligence contradicts. That in fact the Russian's tried to influence the elections and this hacked information came from them. And you're saying that is outright false. That's a falsehood.
Assange: Our source is not the Russian government.
Hannity: So in other words, let me be clear, Russia did not give you the Podesta documents or anything from the DNC?
Assange: That's correct.
Hannity: Can you confirm whether or not you have information involving hacked info from the RNC?
Assange: We received about 3 pages of information to do with the RNC and Trump, but it was already public somewhere else.
Hannity: Okay so in other words it was nothing significant, there was nothing comparable to what happened, so what Reince Priebus said on NBC to Chuck Todd this weekend was true and NBC had it wrong.
Assange: Well as far as we're aware of.
Hannity: As far as you're aware of.
Assange: Yea.
..... [snippage]
Hannity: So, you can't confirm or deny if this information came from within the United States?
Assange: We're unhappy that we felt we needed to even say that it wasn't a state party, normally we say nothing at all, but we have a conflict of interest. We have an excellent reputation and strong interest in protecting our sources, and so never saying anything about them, never ruling anyone in or anyone out, we sometimes do it, we don't like to do it, we have another interest which is maximizing the impact of our publications. Uh, and...
(interrupted) Hannity: Could you. Let me ask you this then.
Assange: And so here, here in order to prevent a distraction attack against our publications, we've had to come out and say 'No, it's not a State party, stop trying to distract in that way, pay attention to the content of the publication'.
Hannity: So in other words, when you say State party, it wasn't another State like Russia or some other country.
Assange: Correct.
--- End Transcript ---
Now combine with what Craig Murray says above in the summary, the cold dead body of Seth Rich that Wikileaks keeps point out and offering rewards for information related to the murder and if you can't figure out what happened here and what attention is being deflected away from then you are not smart enough for this ride.
NSA, NS Letters, USA corps. (Score:0)
It's hard to believe the US is not "meddling" in every country in the world given the NSA and all the major internet companies are under US control (either directly or by National Security Letter). If I were running a govt or even large business outside the US, I would be looking for any and all ways to get off US software and hardware. Although it is probably impossible. Even if Russia can read emails and leak them to their advantage, then the USA is reading them and taking advantage times 10. It's hard to take self-righteous Americans seriously when they talk about hacking *their* precious elections. This is not a rant in favor of Trump, just the hypocrisy of the USA. All it takes is 1 "national security event" and we know you will lose your shit, abandon 1k years of legal precedent, lock up 10% of your population and probably start a war against some international punching bag.
