Local High School Students Get Up-Close With Real Scientists in US

posted by charon on Sunday January 01, @07:49PM
from the searching-for-the-next-generation-of-scientists dept.
Career & Education

Graduate student volunteers and staff from the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA recently showed more than 300 high school students from Bell Gardens High School that there's a fun side to science at "Ask a Scientist," an event that the high school hosts annually.

High school students flocked to the school auditorium to participate in hands-on demonstrations and pose questions about science, nanotechnology, research and available opportunities for internships and programs.

The school partnered with CNSI to bring concepts of nanotechnology and science to students from this underserved, predominantly Latino community who typically do not have access to science or scientists outside the classroom, said high school officials. "This event is special because it allows our students to see what's out there in the science world," said Juan Herrera, school principal. "These types of opportunities give our students the background, the knowledge, and the motivation to want to become scientists."

