Hackers have stolen the online accounts of the family of Ross Ulbricht. Ulbricht is in jail for life pending appeal on the charge of founding and operating the Silk Road dark web marketplace. His mother Lyn Ulbricht has worked tirelessly raising funds to pay for his legal defense and to raise awareness of how the legal issues facing her son affect the rights of everyone. Now hackers have compromised the Free Ross email addresses, phone numbers, social media accounts, paypal account, and bitcoin account.

There are few details available at this time but obviously do not donate to the Free Ross effort at this time until new accounts are established and the whole story is available.