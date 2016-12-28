At Quince, San Francisco's highly regarded and Michelin triple-starred restaurant, $220 buys you a stunning fixed-price supper including caviar, cold-water lobster, venison and "A Dog in Search of Gold."

The latter dish, crispy white truffle croquettes, is served atop an iPad. The screen runs video of a dog hunting for truffles in a forest.

"Living in San Francisco for over 20 years, I have witnessed the tech boom and I wanted to combine a little bit of gastronomy with technology and a little bit of education," said Quince chef Michael Tusk. "The idea was simply about taking the guest on a voyage to being out truffle hunting and then having a moment when the truffle is dug from the ground."

[...] The food sits on a screen atop the iPad, and the screen is sterilized after every use, he said. "The food does not directly sit on top of the iPad," he said.