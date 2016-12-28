from the now-they-know-what-you-eat-too dept.
http://www.mercurynews.com/2016/12/28/apple-ipads-used-as-plates-at-pricey-michelin-starred-san-francisco-restaurant-quince/
At Quince, San Francisco's highly regarded and Michelin triple-starred restaurant, $220 buys you a stunning fixed-price supper including caviar, cold-water lobster, venison and "A Dog in Search of Gold."
The latter dish, crispy white truffle croquettes, is served atop an iPad. The screen runs video of a dog hunting for truffles in a forest.
"Living in San Francisco for over 20 years, I have witnessed the tech boom and I wanted to combine a little bit of gastronomy with technology and a little bit of education," said Quince chef Michael Tusk. "The idea was simply about taking the guest on a voyage to being out truffle hunting and then having a moment when the truffle is dug from the ground."
[...] The food sits on a screen atop the iPad, and the screen is sterilized after every use, he said. "The food does not directly sit on top of the iPad," he said.
The protective screen allows them to hand out silverware instead of plastic forks.

