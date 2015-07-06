Porn copyright-trolling lawyer Paul Hansmeier, formerly of Prenda Law, is under investigation by the FBI in connection with his many lawsuits alleging violating the rights of the disabled to be served by businesses.

Specifically, the feds suspect that Mr. Hansmeier used the nonprofit organization the Disability Support Alliance (which he created) to enrich himself.

Hansmeier and former partner John L. Steele were indicted in December 2016 on federal fraud and perjury charges for Prenda Law's porn-trolling scheme.