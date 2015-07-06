from the you-have-the-right-to-be-served dept.
Porn copyright-trolling lawyer Paul Hansmeier, formerly of Prenda Law, is under investigation by the FBI in connection with his many lawsuits alleging violating the rights of the disabled to be served by businesses.
Specifically, the feds suspect that Mr. Hansmeier used the nonprofit organization the Disability Support Alliance (which he created) to enrich himself.
Hansmeier and former partner John L. Steele were indicted in December 2016 on federal fraud and perjury charges for Prenda Law's porn-trolling scheme.
Related Stories
The surviving Prenda Law copyright trolls, Paul Hansmeier and John Steele, are finally in line to receive their just due. They have been arrested for running a multi-million dollar extortion scheme.
Ars reports:
The two lawyers were charged Wednesday with an 18-count indictment (PDF), describing allegations of fraud, perjury, and money laundering perpetrated between 2011 and 2014. The charges were unsealed and announced today and first reported by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Both Hansmeier, 35, and Steele, 45, were arrested earlier today before the indictment was made public.
"The defendants in this case are charged with devising a scheme that casts doubt on the integrity of our profession," said US Attorney Andrew Luger in a statement. "The conduct of these defendants was outrageous—they used deceptive lawsuits and unsuspecting judges to extort millions from vulnerable defendants. Our courts are halls of justice where fairness and the rule of law triumph, and my office will use every available resource to stop corrupt lawyers from abusing our system of justice."
The indictment explains how the defendants "used sham entities to obtain copyrights to pornographic movies—some of which they filmed themselves—and then uploaded those movies to file-sharing websites in order to lure people to download the movies."
I'm still laughing at the oxymoron "integrity of our profession" quoted in the article, but on the whole this is very good news. Two very crooked lawyers are likely headed to prison.