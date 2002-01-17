Douglas Vakoch, the former Director of Interstellar Message Composition at the SETI Institute, is launching the METI Initiative with one planet in mind: the recently discovered planet around Proxima Centauri, the closest star to Earth (and thus the closest exoplanet.)

Vakoch says that METI has more than a few targets in mind, there are a few advantages to Proxima Centauri b.

"First, it's close to our solar system, keeping the time for a roundtrip exchange as short as possible," Vakoch says. "Second, some have suggested that this exoplanet is potentially habitable."