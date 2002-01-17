17/01/02/0144220 story
posted by cmn32480 on Monday January 02, @04:03PM
from the sorry-for-the-delay-in-our-response dept.
http://www.astronomy.com/news/2016/12/contact-with-proxmina-centauri-b
Douglas Vakoch, the former Director of Interstellar Message Composition at the SETI Institute, is launching the METI Initiative with one planet in mind: the recently discovered planet around Proxima Centauri, the closest star to Earth (and thus the closest exoplanet.)
Vakoch says that METI has more than a few targets in mind, there are a few advantages to Proxima Centauri b.
"First, it's close to our solar system, keeping the time for a roundtrip exchange as short as possible," Vakoch says. "Second, some have suggested that this exoplanet is potentially habitable."
Former SETI Human Wants to Send Messages to Proxima Centauri b
an analogy (Score:2)
"I want to pick random coordinates from a pool of locations deep in the amazon rain forest and the bottom of the seas, and mail someone a letter at that location to see what their response is. I also plan to not use an actual tangible letter, but some ephemeral bursts of RF instead. Who's with me?"
Former SETI Human (Score:0)
wat
