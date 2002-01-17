Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Former SETI Human Wants to Send Messages to Proxima Centauri b

posted by cmn32480 on Monday January 02, @04:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the sorry-for-the-delay-in-our-response dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

http://www.astronomy.com/news/2016/12/contact-with-proxmina-centauri-b

Douglas Vakoch, the former Director of Interstellar Message Composition at the SETI Institute, is launching the METI Initiative with one planet in mind: the recently discovered planet around Proxima Centauri, the closest star to Earth (and thus the closest exoplanet.)

Vakoch says that METI has more than a few targets in mind, there are a few advantages to Proxima Centauri b.

"First, it's close to our solar system, keeping the time for a roundtrip exchange as short as possible," Vakoch says. "Second, some have suggested that this exoplanet is potentially habitable."

Original Submission


«  Switching to Daylight Saving Time May Lead to Harsher Legal Sentences in the U.S.
Former SETI Human Wants to Send Messages to Proxima Centauri b | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • an analogy (Score:2)

    by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 02, @04:10PM (#448535)

    "I want to pick random coordinates from a pool of locations deep in the amazon rain forest and the bottom of the seas, and mail someone a letter at that location to see what their response is. I also plan to not use an actual tangible letter, but some ephemeral bursts of RF instead. Who's with me?"

    • Re:an analogy by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Monday January 02, @04:24PM

  • Former SETI Human (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 02, @04:22PM (#448544)

    wat