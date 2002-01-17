from the which-packet-is-right-for-you dept.
An introduction to networking for game programmers:
Hi, I'm Glenn Fiedler and welcome to the first article in my article series Networking for Game Programmers
In this article we start with the most basic aspect of network programming, sending and receiving data over the network. This is just the beginning – the simplest and most basic part of what network programmers do, but still it is quite intricate and non-obvious as to what the best course of action is. Take care because if you get this part wrong it will have terrible effects on your multiplayer game!
You have most likely heard of sockets, and are probably aware that there are two main types: TCP and UDP. When writing a network game, we first need to choose what type of socket to use. Do we use TCP sockets, UDP sockets or a mixture of both?
The choice you make depends entirely on what sort of game you want to network. So from this point on, and for the rest of this article series, I'm going to assume you want to network an action game. You know games like Halo, Battlefield 1942, Quake, Unreal, CounterStrke, Team Fortress and so on.
question from non-programmer (Score:0)
i only read the summary, no time to read the article.
but this did make me think of something.
I do computational physics, i run heavy computations using MPI ("message passing interface").
could someone summarize the gist of UDP vs TCP application-wise?
my first guess is that the people writing MPI did study this in detail, but i have no idea whether they're using just TCP (I think it's TCP, since I remember having to do something with ssh keys on my ubuntu machine a few years ago), or whether they're using different things based on the size of the different messages.
the only thing I think about when optimizing the MPI bits of my codes is "messages can be as big as they need to be (inifiniband, nobody says anything about compression), but keep their number to a minimum".
I.e. one message of ten megabytes is much better than ten messages of one megabyte.
my first guess is that this rule would apply to both UDP and TCP.
is there a short answer with respect to how the different protocols could handle MPI?
I'm just curious, I have zero experience and little desire to work on implementing MPI...
The comments under TFA go back to 2008 (Score:1)
See subject, no additional comment needed.
