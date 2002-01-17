from the poor-sources-of-information dept.
Glenn Greenwald reports via The Intercept
The Washington Post on Friday [December 30] reported a genuinely alarming event: Russian hackers have penetrated the U.S. power system through an electrical grid in Vermont. The Post headline conveyed the seriousness of the threat:
[Russian hackers penetrated U.S. electricity grid through a utility in Vermont, officials say]
The first sentence of the article directly linked this cyberattack to alleged Russian hacking of the email accounts of the DNC and John Podesta--what is now routinely referred to as "Russian hacking of our election"--by referencing the code name revealed on Wednesday by the Obama administration when it announced sanctions on Russian officials: "A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility, according to U.S. officials."
The Post article contained grave statements from Vermont officials of the type politicians love to issue after a terrorist attack to show they are tough and in control.
[...] The article went on and on in that vein, with all the standard tactics used by the U.S. media for such stories: quoting anonymous national security officials, reviewing past acts of Russian treachery, and drawing the scariest possible conclusions ("'The question remains: Are they in other systems and what was the intent?' a U.S. official said").
The media reactions, as Alex Pfeiffer documents, were exactly what one would expect: hysterical, alarmist proclamations of Putin's menacing evil.
[...] The Post's story also predictably and very rapidly infected other large media outlets. Reuters thus told its readers around the world: "A malware code associated with Russian hackers has reportedly been detected within the system of a Vermont electric utility."
What's the problem here? It did not happen.
There was no "penetration of the U.S. electricity grid". The truth was undramatic and banal. Burlington Electric, after receiving a Homeland Security notice sent to all U.S. utility companies about the malware code found in the DNC system, searched all its computers and found the code in a single laptop that was not connected to the electric grid.
Apparently, the Post did not even bother to contact the company before running its wildly sensationalistic claims, so Burlington Electric had to issue its own statement to the Burlington Free Press, which debunked the Post's central claim (emphasis in original): "We detected the malware in a single Burlington Electric Department laptop not connected to our organization's grid systems."
Russian hacking (Score:2)
Is that what they mean by "hacking the election"? I pictured falsifying ballot box results via diebold machines.
Even so... (Score:2)
There is still a problem. Our cybersuckurity is an issue created by toxic avaricious executives who will not pay for security in anything less than a pure reactionary stance, and our leaders having deliberately weakened security for domestic spying capabilities. You would think the NSA would be for us, help us secure our networks, but the truth was the opposite. Which is why we don't like having anything to do with them at all anymore and their recommendations are wholly untrustworthy. ed25519 anyone? :)
Our security is as strong as a wet paper bag. Yeah, the Russians are already in our power grid. So are the Chinese, North Koreans, and probably even other members of the Five Eyes. I wouldn't be surprised if Russian operatives could review traffic cams in real time, change lights, shut down grids.
Reminds me of a saying. "Stealing is the easy part. Getting away with it though, that's the hard part". Even with access I doubt the Russians are going to do anything *until* they're absolutely convinced they don't have any security issues either. Which they all do.
Our security sucks ass to the extent it may not be possible to even know who has compromised us at what point in time.
What is malware code? (Score:0)
Every time I see a story like this, it refers to the mythical "malware code" and here it says they found the "code" on a laptop.
Has they ever said anything more than that? Or is it like THE RUSSIANS DID IT BECAUSE WE SAID THEY DID. TRUST US.
Where did the REAL error happen? (Score:2)
I'll be the first to criticize the WaPo for jumping the gun here. I'll also be the first to note I've been concerned about the WaPo's integrity for some time, particularly since the Jonathan Capehart/Bernie Sanders photo fiasco.**
But with all that said, I'm also very critical of those who want to portray this WaPo story as "fake news." There's plenty of actual news out there that is LITERALLY fake, as in someone writes a story with facts they KNOW are false.
I'm not sure there's any evidence here that the WaPo knowingly published a false story. Should they be condemned for jumping the gun and doing shoddy journalism? Sure. But the story was shown to be inaccurate, and the WaPo published a correction. Isn't that what reputable journalists are SUPPOSED to do? (Unlike Jonathan Capehart.)
But I also think there's more here, i.e., the whole story contains references to MANY sources, including THREE of the most senior government officials from Vermont ON THE RECORD, with at least two quotes implying this WAS a deliberate Russian hack and a serious situation. There are also references to a number of other government sources implying something serious.
So, the WaPo may have screwed up here with a misleading headline and a couple sentences, but they also have a bunch of government officials on the record who seem to be supporting that story. Since on-the-record senior government officials are generally presumed to be "reliable sources" for news stories, what was the WaPo supposed to report here? That they were all lying? Is there sufficient evidence to say that these government officials (who presumably have access to more detailed reports than the WaPo) are lying or mischaracterizing things?
I don't know. From the facts I've seen -- which are few -- the quotes from the Vermont governor and senator sound much more incendiary than is justified. But here's what I wonder -- would the WaPo have run this story without on-the-record incendiary quotes like that from the most senior elected officials in the state?? If it wouldn't have run the story so quickly without such confirmations, should we be more concerned about the WaPo, or more concerned about senior politicians spreading hysteria or even deliberate disinformation?
Just a thought.
Also, is there any basis for the claim in the summary that "the Post did not even bother to contact the company before running its wildly sensationalistic claims"?? Yes, the company LATER had a press release that contradicted the Post, but given that you have a number of senior government officials who seemed willing to make much more incendiary statements BEFORE that press release, where was the bad info coming from? Did the WaPo try to get through to the power company and fail? Did the politicians making statements imply they had already been in touch with the power company? Did the power company earlier tell something the Homeland Security or the FBI that implied something worse than what later came out?
I mean -- you have to ask what really happened here. There's no chance the WaPo thought they'd somehow "get away with" publishing a false headline of this magnitude, so SOMEBODY had to tell them that it was that bad. Well, we KNOW a few politicians who told them it was bad. What was their source? Where exactly did the BS originate??
I know we're likely to get caught up in some sort of perennial BS debate here about "fake news" and the "liberal media," but I'm more concerned about whether there was simply an error that happened in reporting level of concern here by the power company or at some other level, or whether this was deliberate disinformation spread by elected officials (which would be much more concerning to me than an erroneous headline).
----
**If you don't remember this, in early 2016 WaPo editor Capehart published a story claiming that a Civil Rights-era photo of Sanders was NOT Sanders and people should stop circulating it. When the actual photographer came forward -- a famous photographer --
