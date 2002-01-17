Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

French Workers Win 'Right to Disconnect'

posted by janrinok on Tuesday January 03, @03:57AM   Printer-friendly
from the work-when-they-pay dept.
Career & Education

AnonTechie writes:

French companies will be required to guarantee a "right to disconnect" to their employees from Sunday as the country seeks to tackle the modern-day scourge of compulsive out-of-hours email checking. From January 1, a new employment law will enter into force that obliges organisations with more than 50 workers to start negotiations to define the rights of employees to ignore their smartphones.

Overuse of digital devices has been blamed for everything from burnout to sleeplessness as well as relationship problems, with many employees uncertain of when they can switch off. The French measure is intended to tackle the so-called "always-on" work culture that has led to a surge in usually unpaid overtime—while also giving employees flexibility to work from outside the office.

http://phys.org/news/2017-01-french-workers-disconnect.html

[Also Covered By]: The Guardian , Sky News

Original Submission


«  Safer, Less Vulnerable Software is the Goal of New Computer Publication
French Workers Win 'Right to Disconnect' | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.