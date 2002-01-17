What makes CBD especially appealing is that it doesn't get the user high. Most recreational marijuana users want this effect, of course, but many patients would rather avoid it. This has allowed CBD to sidestep many of the political, legal and medical concerns that have hindered the spread of medical marijuana. "CBD has been a game-changer for medical marijuana," says Martin Lee, the director of Project CBD, a Northern California nonprofit that promotes use of the compound. "Its safety and lack of psychoactivity undermines any argument that it should be illegal. It's really shifted the national discussion on this issue."

As more scientists recognize the compound's potential, there has been an "explosion of research," according to Pal Pacher, a pharmacologist and cardiologist at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. He has been studying the chemical for more than a decade; his work has shown that CBD may have benefits in both heart disease and diabetes.