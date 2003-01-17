Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Amazon Files Patent for Flying Warehouse

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday January 03, @12:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the watch-that-first-step dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Amazon has filed a patent for massive flying warehouses equipped with fleets of drones that deliver goods to key locations.

Carried by an airship, the warehouses would visit places Amazon expects demand for certain goods to boom.

It says one use could be near sporting events or festivals where they would sell food or souvenirs to spectators.

The patent also envisages a series of support vehicles that would be used to restock the flying structures.

Original Submission


«  GM & Ford Introduce New 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
Amazon Files Patent for Flying Warehouse | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.