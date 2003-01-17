from the plugging-the-swamps-drain dept.
In one of their first moves of the new Congress, House Republicans have voted to gut their own independent ethics watchdog — a huge blow to cheerleaders of congressional oversight and one that dismantles major reforms adopted after the Jack Abramoff scandal.
Monday's effort was led, in part, by lawmakers who have come under investigation in recent years.
Despite a warning from Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Republicans adopted a proposal by Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) to put the Office of Congressional Ethics under the jurisdiction of the House Ethics Committee.
The office currently has free rein, enabling investigators to pursue allegations and then recommend further action to the House Ethics Committee as they see fit.
Now, the office would be under the thumb of lawmakers themselves. The proposal also appears to limit the scope of the office's work by barring them from considering anonymous tips against lawmakers. And it would stop the office from disclosing the findings of some of their investigations, as they currently do after the recommendations go to House Ethics.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/house-republicans-gut-their-own-oversight-233111
The Office of Congressional Ethics was established in 2008 under House Democrats, in response to the era of lobbying scandals made notable by Jack Abramoff, the former lobbyist who went to prison on corruption charges.
It is the first independent body to have an oversight role in House ethics. There is no Senate counterpart. The OCE independently reviews allegations of misconduct against House members and staff, and if deemed appropriate refers them to the House Ethics Committee for review. The OCE cannot independently punish lawmakers for any ethics violations.
Elected to Congress = turn on the money spigot (Score:3, Informative)
The reality is quite simple: If you are elected to Congress, your financial future is secure. While there are a few exceptions the vast majority of Congresscritters do very well for themselves [ballotpedia.org]. Influence peddling pays.
Can't have a measely "ethics office" interfering with the payola.
Reducing government regulation? (Score:3, Insightful)
Disgusting. Free swimming passes for those draining the swamp?
Of course this fixes everything (Score:2)
With this change now in place, I fully expect that the Office of Congressional Ethics and the House Ethics Committee won't find anything wrong with Congressional ethics, at least on the Republican side of the aisle. This marked reduction in ethics issues will of course be hailed as a great improvement to the integrity of the legislative process. Of course, the system will still be there for any Congresscritters who happen to step out of line and, say, question the wrong Three-Letter Agency or something.
GOP is unethical (Score:2, Informative)
What else is new...
[Meta] Quick check (Score:2)
Is this Politico?
I do enjoy the political stories...
And we do use the submissions that we get...
But still, this is partisan bureaucratic shuffling. Not only is there no sci/tech angle here, this is pure insider politics. There's lots of things that have political implications that have that sci/tech focus. I'm all for turning this into a pure political site if that's what we want, but I thought it wasn't.
That said, cheerleaders can be fun... We need more stories about cheerleaders.
"Independent" (Score:0)
There is no such thing as an "independent" body.
