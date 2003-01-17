from the actual-statesmen dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:
Found this interesting bit of history at the NY Times
George H. W. Bush: Hello, Mikhail.
Mikhail S. Gorbachev: George, my dear friend. It is good to hear your voice.
G.B.: I greet you on this momentous day, this historic day. I appreciate your calling me.
M.G.: Let me begin by saying something pleasant to you: Merry Christmas to you, Barbara and your family. I had been thinking about when to make my statement, Tuesday or today. I finally decided to do it today, at the end of the day. So let me say first Merry Christmas and very best wishes.
Well, let me say that in about two hours I will speak on Moscow TV and will make a short statement about my decision. I have sent a letter to you, George. I hope you will receive it shortly. I said in the letter a most important thing. And I would like to reaffirm to you that I greatly value what we did working together with you, first as vice president and then as president of the United States. I hope that all leaders of the commonwealth and, above all, Russia understand what kind of assets we have accrued between the leaders of our two countries. I hope they understand their responsibility to preserve and expand this important source of capital.
Gorbachev goes on to say that he is handing off control of the USSR's nukes to Russia in an organized fashion. Bush thanks him for that and then recalls the fun they had tossing horseshoes at Camp David.
With all the talk of Trump and Putin being business buddies, it looks like there is at least some precedent of the two cold war country leaders carrying on a civil conversation.
It's all so stupid (Score:1, Insightful)
No person should have the kind of power that these people have; a phone call "about the weather" should never be news.
Reply to This
Yeah... (Score:0)
All this shows me is that these two fuck ups talk just as much vapid bullshit to each other as they do to their own people.
Hollow Men indeed....
Reply to This
No comparison (Score:1, Insightful)
To use this exchange in some parallel with current events is almost a grossly negligent willful ignorance of history.
Reply to This
Hope Not (Score:3, Informative)
With all the talk of Trump and Putin being business buddies, it looks like there is at least some precedent of the two cold war country leaders carrying on a civil conversation.
Gorbachev was a reformer, bringing the USSR closer to ideals of a free democracy. Its no surprise Bush and Gorby were friendly, they both agreed on the general principles of a free country.
Putin is a reactionary, bringing russia closer to the (perceived) glory days of USSR and Tsarist autocracy. Its also no surprise that Trump and Putin are friendly, they both agree on the general principles of strongman governance and cult of personality.
Reply to This