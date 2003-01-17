from the zzzzzz-WAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! dept.
Some Soylentils have managed to reproduce, so this study, which has findings on how to keep the young ones keep sleeping through the night, might be useful.
Overall, studies indicate that 15 to 20 percent of one to three year olds continue to have nightwakings. According to Stephanie Zandieh, M.D., Director, Pediatric Sleep Disorders and Apnea Center, The Valley Hospital, "Inappropriate sleep associations are the primary cause of frequent nightwakings. Sleep associations are those conditions that are habitually present at the time of sleep onset and in the presence of which the infant or child has learned to fall asleep. These same conditions are then required in order for the infant or child to fall back to sleep following periodic normal nighttime arousals."
Sleep associations can be appropriate (e.g., thumb sucking) or problematic (e.g., rocking, nursing, parental presence). "Problematic sleep associations are those that require parental intervention and thus cannot be reestablished independently by the child upon awakening during the night," adds Dr. Zandieh.
Here are some helpful tips to help your child sleep through the night:
Every child is different, but the techniques seem sensible and worth trying, such as giving them a security blanket (or teddy bear, etc) when being put to bed to signal it's time to sleep.
Cocaine (Score:2)
<sarcasm>Apparently, there was a time when soothing syrup for children wasn't only alcohol- and sugar-based. It also was laced with cocaine. A blast of cocaine would tranquilize even the most colicky child. That seems to be the solution.</sarcasm>In all seriousness, once a child gets beyond a certain age, beyond the need for nightly feedings, a child simply needs to be left alone to go back to sleep. As for the parents, they can wear ear plugs.
Why? (Score:2)
Why isolate the child or baby from the parents for sleep? I'me sure during caveman days, they did not have cribs to put kids into. I think this may have something to do with it.
melatonin (Score:0)
Give them 3 mg of melatonin. Consult your pediatrician first.
