SpaceX concludes AMOS-6 explosion investigation

SpaceX has just released the concluding update to their investigation into the explosion that abruptly terminated the AMOS-6 while the rocket was still being fueled. It confirms the failure of a composite overwrapped pressure vessel inside the second stage LOX tank, and identifies several credible causes. SpaceX believes it now understands the problem well enough to avoid it going forward, and is hoping to return to flight with the Iridum NEXT launch on Jan 8.

SpaceX to Hopefully Resume Launches This Sunday

SpaceX has concluded its investigation into the September 1st accident and will attempt to return to launching satellites starting on January 8th:

An accident investigation team "concluded that one of the three composite overwrapped pressure vessels inside the second stage liquid oxygen tank failed," SpaceX said Monday in a statement on its website. The September failure was likely because of an oxygen buildup or a void in the buckle in the liner of the vessel, the company said.

At this time however SpaceX has not gotten the FAA's approval to resume operations.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates commercial space ventures, still is reviewing the mishap. "The FAA has not yet issued a license to SpaceX for a launch in January," the agency said by e-mail Tuesday.

