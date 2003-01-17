from the to-infinity-and-beyond dept.
SpaceX concludes AMOS-6 explosion investigation
SpaceX has just released the concluding update to their investigation into the explosion that abruptly terminated the AMOS-6 while the rocket was still being fueled. It confirms the failure of a composite overwrapped pressure vessel inside the second stage LOX tank, and identifies several credible causes. SpaceX believes it now understands the problem well enough to avoid it going forward, and is hoping to return to flight with the Iridum NEXT launch on Jan 8.
SpaceX to Hopefully Resume Launches This Sunday
SpaceX has concluded its investigation into the September 1st accident and will attempt to return to launching satellites starting on January 8th:
An accident investigation team "concluded that one of the three composite overwrapped pressure vessels inside the second stage liquid oxygen tank failed," SpaceX said Monday in a statement on its website. The September failure was likely because of an oxygen buildup or a void in the buckle in the liner of the vessel, the company said.
At this time however SpaceX has not gotten the FAA's approval to resume operations.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates commercial space ventures, still is reviewing the mishap.
"The FAA has not yet issued a license to SpaceX for a launch in January," the agency said by e-mail Tuesday.
SpaceX will need to pay up for its destruction of an AMOS-6 satellite:
SpaceX may be on the hook to compensate Space Communication Ltd. (Spacecom) for the satellite that was destroyed during the explosion of a Falcon 9 rocket — either with a free trip or $50 million, according to Reuters .
The construction, launch preparation and operation of the AMOS-6 satellite, which would have been used to "significantly expand the variety of communications services provided by Spacecom," reportedly cost the company more than $195 million. The officials from the company also noted that it could also collect upwards of $205 million from Israel Aircraft Industries, which built the satellite. SpaceX hasn't said what kind of insurance it purchased for the rocket, or what that insurance might pay for, Reuters reported. SpaceX wasn't immediately available for comment.
The failure of the launch may also kill a deal for Beijing Xinwei Technology Group to acquire Spacecom.
Experts advising NASA are not impressed with SpaceX's plan to fuel rockets while astronauts are aboard, particularly in the wake of the September 1st explosion:
"This is a hazardous operation," Space Station Advisory Committee Chairman Thomas Stafford, a former NASA astronaut and retired Air Force general, said during a conference call on Monday. Stafford said the group's concerns were heightened after an explosion of an unmanned SpaceX rocket while it was being fueled on Sept. 1. Causes of that explosion remain under investigation.
Members of the eight-member group, including veterans of NASA's Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, noted that all previous rockets carrying people into space were fueled before astronauts got to the launch pad. "Everybody there, and particularly the people who had experience over the years, said nobody is ever near the pad when they fuel a booster," Stafford said, referring to an earlier briefing the group had about SpaceX's proposed fueling procedure.
SpaceX needs NASA approval of its launch system before it can put astronauts into space. NASA said on Tuesday it was "continuing its evaluation of the SpaceX concept for fueling the Falcon 9 for commercial crew launches. The results of the company's Sept. 1 mishap investigation will be incorporated into NASA's evaluation."
SpaceX posted updates about the explosion on Oct. 28. The helium loading system appears to have caused the problem. SpaceX wants to resume launches before the end of the year.
Elon Musk appeared on CNBC and offered a definitive explanation for his company's recent launch explosion:
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says that his company has finally gotten to the bottom of the September 1st Falcon 9 explosion — claiming it was the "toughest puzzle" they've ever had to solve. And now that the problem is known, he expects SpaceX to return to flight in mid-December.
Speaking on CNBC yesterday, Musk said "it basically involves liquid helium, advanced carbon fiber composites, and solid oxygen. Oxygen so cold that it actually enters solid phase." So what does that mean exactly? Musk gave some hints a little while ago during a speech he gave to the National Reconnaissance Office. According to a transcript received by Space News, he argued that the supercooled liquid oxygen that SpaceX uses as propellant actually became so cold that it turned into a solid. And that's not supposed to happen.
This solid oxygen may have had a bad reaction with another piece of hardware — one of the vehicle's liquid helium pressure vessels. Three of these vessels sit inside the upper oxygen tank that holds the supercooled liquid oxygen propellant. They're responsible for filling and pressurizing the empty space that's left when the propellant leaves the tank. The vessels are also over wrapped with a carbon fiber composite material. The solid oxygen that formed could have ignited with the carbon, causing the explosion that destroyed the rocket.
Musk called the issue one that had "never been encountered before in the history of rocketry." One of SpaceX's customers, Inmarsat, may find an alternative for one of its upcoming satellite launches. SpaceX launches could resume mid-December.
For comparison's sake, at standard pressure:
- Liquid Helium: 4 K (about −269 °C or −452.2 °F).
- Solid Oxygen: 54.36 K (−218.79 °C, −361.82 °F).
- Solid Nitrogen: 63.15 K (−210.00 °C, −346.00 °F)
- Liquid Nitrogen: 77.355 K (−195.795 °C, −320.431 °F)
- Liquid Oxygen: 90.19 K (−182.96 °C; −297.33 °F)
- Dry Ice (Solid CO2): 194.65 K (−78.5 °C; −109.3 °F).
SpaceX says:
We are finalizing the investigation into our September 1 anomaly and are working to complete the final steps necessary to safely and reliably return to flight, now in early January with the launch of Iridium-1. This allows for additional time to close-out vehicle preparations and complete extended testing to help ensure the highest possible level of mission assurance prior to launch.
This may be optimistic:
"They have not completed their investigation and therefore they do not have an (FAA launch) license," said an FAA spokesperson. The FAA said the time it would take to grant a license to SpaceX depends on how big a fix they propose to address the cause of the fire; SpaceX has previously said they believe the problem lies with helium in the liquid oxygen propellant tank. The accident occurred two days before the flight's scheduled liftoff.
