Good news for those wanting an open instant messaging / chat room / blogging platform without big data keeping the logs..

The Matrix project has officially started the cross-platform beta of end-to-end encryption in Matrix, with matrix-js-sdk, matrix-android-sdk and matrix-ios-sdk all supporting e2e via the Olm and Megolm cryptographic ratchets. Meanwhile, NCC Group have publicly released their security assessment of the underlying libolm library.

As per a recent blog entry: "So far the beta has gone well in parts: the core Olm/Megolm crypto library has held up well with no bugfixes at all required since the audit (yay!). However, we've hit a lot of different edge cases in the wild where devices can fail to share their outbound session ratchet state to other devices present in the room."

E2E is currently implemented in the cross-platform riot chat client if anyone wants to try it out.