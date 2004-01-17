from the a-pocket-full-of-cryptonite dept.
Good news for those wanting an open instant messaging / chat room / blogging platform without big data keeping the logs..
The Matrix project has officially started the cross-platform beta of end-to-end encryption in Matrix, with matrix-js-sdk, matrix-android-sdk and matrix-ios-sdk all supporting e2e via the Olm and Megolm cryptographic ratchets. Meanwhile, NCC Group have publicly released their security assessment of the underlying libolm library.
As per a recent blog entry: "So far the beta has gone well in parts: the core Olm/Megolm crypto library has held up well with no bugfixes at all required since the audit (yay!). However, we've hit a lot of different edge cases in the wild where devices can fail to share their outbound session ratchet state to other devices present in the room."
E2E is currently implemented in the cross-platform riot chat client if anyone wants to try it out.
Awesome! (Score:2)
I can't wait for all of my friends and family to not use it!
(Seriously though. The world needs more stuff like this, but the issue here is a social one, not a technological one.)
Re:Awesome! (Score:4, Informative)
I understand that you are joking, but one of the nice things with matrix is the native support for bridges. So your matrix home server can connect you to several other IM services / networks and you can chat with everyone by just using a matrix client. The IRC bridge is naturally (?) one of the most finished ones, but there are bridges at various levels of completeness for other protocols as well.
