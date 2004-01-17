from the dirk-gently dept.
The mathematician Leo Moser posed in 1966 the following curious mathematical problem: what is the shape of largest area in the plane that can be moved around a right-angled corner in a two-dimensional hallway of width 1? This question became known as the moving sofa problem, and is still unsolved fifty years after it was first asked.
To understand what makes this question tricky, let's think what kind of "sofa" shapes we can construct that can move around a corner. How about a unit square?
Well, a unit square only has area 1; surely we can do better? For example, a semicircle with radius 1 is another simple example that works.
The semicircular sofa has a larger area than the square one, ᴨ/2 (approximately 1.57). It is also more interesting, because in order to move around the corner it rotates, whereas the square sofa merely translates. Now, if only we could combine rotation and translation, maybe we could construct an even bigger sofa shape? Indeed, the mathematician John Hammersley noticed that if the semicircle is cut into two quarter-circles, which are pulled apart and the gap between them filled with a rectangular block, we get a larger sofa shape, which could be moved around the corner if only a smaller semicircular hole is also removed from the rectangular block. Here is the resulting shape, that is starting to look a bit more like an actual sofa.
The shapes involved are interesting. Not really sofa shaped, but then theory is rarely like reality.
-- submitted from IRC
It depends entirely (Score:3, Interesting)
If a time traveler is there to open the door. [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
Where? (Score:3, Informative)
Here is the resulting shape
https://www.math.ucdavis.edu/~romik/data/uploads/images/movingsofa/hammersleyalt.jpg [ucdavis.edu]
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
motorized sofa (Score:2)
A bit of google searching shows motorized sofas peaked in interest about a decade ago and even reports of reports of reports was dying down by 2010.
Possibly solving this problem would help popularity, at least help them park and maneuver in close quarters.
They never really took off, despite being a semi-obvious extension of the motorized scooter / powered wheelchair meme. Its not like Americans have gotten skinnier or healthier, motorized sofas "should" still be cool.
Reply to This
not seen the symmetrical version of the problem (Score:2)
With the midpoint being enforced, if the length is 2, it is clear that you can get squares round the corner, but can't get the semicircles round (that would require pi/2+sqrt(2)). I'm not sure if the more complex shapes would require more than semicircles, as they're very similar at the points where the string length is important.
If you can chose the attachment point, the non-rotating square becomes pessimal, anything that rotates dominates it, and I presume larger shapes max out with the attachment point at the front-most point. Semicircles seem to cope happily with string length 1. Unit (diameter) circles seem to be happy with string length 0 if the train length is 2, as they can freely rotate whilst shuffling round the corner in order to keep the attachment points in contact, but that is impossible for a train of length more than 2.
Right, that's your homework, hand it in by Friday!
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Reply to This
is max width optimal? (Score:2)
It's a nice little problem.
I observed that all the shapes filled the width of the hallway. If the width is reduced a little, the length could be increased. Could some sofa less than full width actually have a greater area? I suppose it was one of the first things they tried.
Would be insightful to try more variations on the problem. For instance, if the hall has a 60 or 45 degree bend instead of a 90 degree, how much bigger can the sofa be? What if we round or chamfer that inside corner of the bend? And what of the 3rd dimension? Make the hall a square tube and ask what's the largest solid that can go around the corner? Is it simply the same as the 2D sofa x the height of the hallway (which is equal to the width), or does the 3rd dimension allow some sort of helpful tilting? If the 3D hall is taller or shorter than its width, would that change things? How about a hallway that is a round tube?
Reply to This
Question regarding equation (Score:0)
I wonder if the solutions to this include a term for cans of spackle.
Does the number of cans for drywall repair vary in a linear or superlinear relation with sofa area?
Reply to This