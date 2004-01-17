from the we-control-the-horizontal,-we-control-the-vertical dept.
It took a year from proof of concept to in-the-wild attack, but ransomware for Android-based smart TVs is now here. As one victim discovered this Christmas, figuring out how to clean such an infection can be quite difficult.
Ransomware for Android phones has already been around for several years and security experts have warned in the past that it's only a matter of time until such malicious programs start affecting smart TVs, especially since some of them also run Android.
[...] Kansas-based software developer Darren Cauthon reported on Twitter on Dec. 25 that a family member accidentally infected his Android-based TV with ransomware after downloading a movie-watching app. The picture shared by Cauthon showed the TV screen with an FBI-themed ransom message.
[...] Eventually LG provided Cauthon with a solution that involved pressing and releasing two physical buttons on the TV in a particular order. This booted the TV, which runs the now defunct Android-based Google TV platform, into a recovery mode.
The Register also has additional details on the recovery method:
With the TV powered off, place one finger on the settings symbol then another finger on the channel down symbol. Remove finger from settings, then from channel down, and navigate using volume keys to the wipe data/ factory reset option. ®
Googling for Vizio smart TV (Score:2)
I have tried these steps following and it worked:
Step1: Press Volume Down wait for 3 seconds and at the same time press Power Button so you have to make sure you have press both.
Step2: you will see the Factory Reset Interface on the Screen, if you didn`t make the Factory Reset Interface, you will see a Androied Person in the middle of the screen so NOW you just Press Volume UP then will directly going to the Factory Reset Interface.
Back in the day (Score:3, Funny)
Remember when TVs were simple?
And light bulbs and toasters too.
Computers had plain ASCII. No GUI.
You had to memorize a stack of manuals -- that couldn't be removed from the computer room because they were bolted to a large table.
And it was uphill both ways.
Factory reset, like a nerd? (Score:0)
Use a secret recovery mode like dirty nerds? No way man. I'm gonna fire my shotgun at the screen. That's how real people solve techy problems in the real world. Nerds go back to nerdistan.
