A Pentagon subcontractor has exposed the names, locations, Social Security Numbers, and salaries of US Military Special Operations Command (SOCOM) healthcare professionals.

The cleartext and openly accessible database – said to be at least 11 gigabytes in size – also included names and locations of at least two Special Forces analysts with Top Secret government clearance.

It exposed pay scales, living quarters, and residences of psychologists and other SOCOM healthcare workers.

MacKeeper researcher Chris Vickery found the leaky data store online, reporting it to Potomac Healthcare Solutions. He says the company has fixed the vulnerable system, but did not initially appear to take his warning seriously.

"It is not presently known why an unprotected remote synchronization (rsync) service was active at an IP address tied to Potomac," Vickery says.