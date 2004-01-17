from the even-your-car-is-connected dept.
Chrysler is betting millennials will want to be as connected in their cars as they are at home with a new concept car that mixes high-tech gadgetry with a head-turning design.
The Portal concept was unveiled on Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas as Chrysler's proposal to the millennial generation and is designed to be a comfortable "third space" for a generation that is just as much at home in a coffee shop as they are at home or work.
[...] On the tech side, the Portal hits all the right notes when it comes to the current crop of concept vehicles: A large sweeping digital dashboard with many of the internal surfaces doubling as flat screens, and internet connectivity throughout.
There are an impressive 10 gadget docks so the six passengers will never be fighting over who gets to charge their device, and Chrysler said speakers direct audio to each seating zone so it's possible to each listen to their own music.
[...] The Portal is a battery electric vehicle with a 250 mile range, and supports fast-charging that can deliver a 150-mile charge in 20 minutes.
Setting aside its intended market, the car has good features that would appeal to a lot of customers.
[One thing to note is that this is a concept car, not intended for production - Fnord666]
How many homeless people does it take to pedal the bicycle generator in the back of this millennial miracle car?
In the home, at work, in the car, stream your entire life. Especially all your visits to the shower and the toilet. Special sensors will be installed on every bathroom door to switch your video feed from facebook to shitbook every time you step into a bathroom. Sensors will detect when you're having sex and switch your feed to xhamster. Be a social sensation. You know you deserve to be a celebrity.
Of course in "the connected car" we can expect all that distracting input from outside the vehicle to be filtered out, all the windows will double as touchscreens so you can update your fuckface status as you hammer down the autobahn at 95mph.
WCPGW?
