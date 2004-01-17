U.S. retailers are working overtime to get their EMV POS terminals up and running. Merchants that are still accepting mag-stripe cards have seen significant upticks in chargebacks for counterfeit fraud since October 2015, when the EMV fraud liability shift took effect. In 2017, those retailers want to reduce their chargebacks as much as possible.

[...] Today, ATMs and self-service gas pumps are the easiest targets because most of these terminals are still not yet accepting chip transactions. And that likely won't change until they're impacted by the fraud liability shift.

For ATMs, Visa's liability shift takes place in October 2017. (MasterCard's shift was October 2016, but MasterCard has not reported totals for ATMs that are now accepting chip transactions on its cards.) For self-serve gas pumps, the liability shift for both Visa and MasterCard is not until October 2020.

[...] And the biggest skimming worry in 2017 will be attacks like the one waged by the Romanian and his unnamed accomplice in New York.

Skimming attacks that capture magnetic-stripe details and PINs enable fraudsters to clone debit cards that can be used at ATMs for fraudulent cash withdrawals. It's not a new scheme or a complicated one; but it is a scheme that has proven effective and profitable for criminals.