The trial of a Southern California-based financial scam is now set to go to the penalty phase next Tuesday to determine how much the company and the scheme's architect, Steve Chen, should pay the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Last month, a federal judge ruled that Chen's Gemcoin operation was fraudulent. "The violation took place over years and involved elaborate schemes," US District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner wrote in a summary judgment against Chen. "Defendant has shown no sign of recognition of wrongdoing and has offered no assurances against future violations." The SEC argued in court filings on December 21, 2016 that the remaining issues should be determined by the judge and not a jury and that said judge should find "in favor of sizeable penalties."
Amazingly, the amber mines did actually exist, according to a report filed late last year by the court-appointed receiver.
Some background on the Gemcoin scam and ensuing lawsuit.
How could an average person have known this was a scam? And how is this Gemcoin different, i.e. less reliable, than a more established crypto-currency like Bitcoin? Money is only money because people accept it. What makes Gemcoin a scam rather than a failed attempt at competing with Bitcoin?
-- submitted from IRC
Wrong question (Score:3, Interesting)
Wrong question. As I understand it, the scam was not the cryptocurrency as such, but the fact that what the investors received (both in form of amber and in form of Gemcoin) was not worth what they were promised.
It's similar to an investment where you are promised to get one Bitcoin, and then you get one cent instead. It's not that the cent isn't a valid currency, it's that it is not what you were promised.
