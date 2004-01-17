Two SoylentNews readers sent us this story about new car technology.
CES 2017: Faraday Future Unveils Super
Fast Quick Electric Car
Start-up Faraday Future has unveiled a self-driving electric car that it says can accelerate from zero to 60mph (97km/h) in 2.39 seconds.
Faraday says the FF91 accelerates faster than Tesla's Model S or any other electric car in production.
It was shown off at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
But Faraday Future has faced financial difficulties and one analyst said it had to challenge "scepticism" following last year's CES presentation.
The FF91 was introduced via a live demo, in which it drove itself around a car park and backed into an empty space.
Faraday Future's demo glitch
The car looked good, except for one minor (major?) hang-up.
At one point, Nick Sampson, the company's senior vice president of research and development and engineering, was onstage with Faraday Future's main investor, LeEco chairman Jia Yueting. Sampson asked Jia to press a button on the car to prompt the "auto valet park" feature.
Nothing happened.
"OK, it seems like it's a little bit lazy tonight," Sampson said of the car before inviting Jia to give some remarks about the company.
fast vs quick (Score:0)
At least in the car buff mags:
* fast = top speed
* quick = acceleration time (0-60, 1/4 mile, etc)
Editors: The headline was a little confusing.
The other recent luxury electric intro from California is the Lucid Air (company was formerly called Atieva). Like Faraday Future, the company also has a lot of ex-Tesla engineers. I've heard a rumor that Lucid plans some high speed demonstrations, so their car may eventually qualify as "fast" (it's also quick--similar to FF and Tesla "ludicrous").
A bit lazy tonight (Score:1)
It went on second attempt.
Two guys were standing next to the car, one pushed the button. So if the other pushed it and said something like 'I forgot to tell you it's MY car'... But I guess making a good show at moments like this is not easy.
