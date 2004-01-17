from the do-we-still-hate-microsoft dept.
Microsoft's Internet Explorer (IE) and Edge browsers may be near the bottom of their unprecedented crash in user share, measurements published Sunday show.
Analytics vendor Net Applications reported that the user share of IE and Edge -- an estimate of the proportion of the world's personal computer owners who ran those browsers -- dropped by seven-tenths of a percentage point in December, falling to a combined 26.2%.
That seven-tenths of a point decline was notable because it was less than half that of the browsers' average monthly reductions over the last 12, six and three months, which were 1.9, 1.8 and 1.5 points, respectively. The slowly-shrinking averages over the three different spans supported the idea that IE and Edge may be reaching rock bottom.
Microsoft's browser collapse has been unparalleled. In 2016, IE and Edge -- Net Applications pours their user share into the same "bucket" -- shed 20.1 points, representing 43% of its December 2015 share. No other browser has bled that much user share that quickly, with the possible exception of Netscape Navigator in the 1990s.
I know we love to hate Microsoft in general and IE in particular, but is Edge that bad?
-- submitted from IRC
It doesn't matter now (Score:1, Offtopic)
Google and Facebook are now the tech giants abusing their marketshare to make people's lives miserable for marginal increases in profit.
Well, I guess Microsoft is also in the injecting-ads-where-they-don't-belong business now(don't buy windows 10) but those are the names I think of when I think of "Tech companies not to trust"
You Got that Backwards (Score:0)
> we love to hate Microsoft in general and IE in particular, but is Edge that bad?
This story is about MS reducing the rate of loss that's the first step to a turn around.
If there is any meaning to be taken from a single data point, the meaning here is that Edge might be good enough to turn things around for MS.
Or it just might be statistical noise.
yes (Score:2, Interesting)
>but is Edge that bad?
maybe not as bad as the previous versions, but there's one caveat that cannot be forgiven, and that is, that it requires Windows 10. no sane individual with even a shred of concern for privacy would use that fucking cancerous " OS ". it literally phones home everything you do, and even if you go out of your way to use a third party program to block it and remove some of the bloat, it finds a way to reset what you've done with the constant forced updates.
it isn't even worth thinking about, fuck them.
Question? (Score:2)
but is Edge that bad?
Is rhetorical question rhetorical?
