Google ‘Refuses’ to Hand Over Pay Data, Gets Sued by Feds

posted by janrinok on Friday January 06, @01:42AM   Printer-friendly
from the googol-dollar-salary dept.
Career & Education

n1 writes:

The U.S. Department of Labor has just sued Google in an attempt to get the Mountain View tech giant to cough up compensation data for an audit of its compliance with federal labor laws.

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs had in September asked Google to submit particular information, according to a news release Jan. 4 from the labor department.

"As a federal contractor, Google must agree to permit the federal government to inspect and copy records and information relevant to its compliance with the equal employment laws," the labor department said.

"Despite many opportunities to produce this information voluntarily, Google has refused to do so. We filed this lawsuit so we can obtain the information we need to complete our evaluation."

Source: Bay Area News Group

https://www.dol.gov/sites/default/files/newsroom/newsreleases/OFCCP20162406_0.pdf

Original Submission


  • "Diversity" (Score:0, Flamebait)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) on Friday January 06, @01:52AM (#450037) Homepage Journal

    Hey Google, why don't you have more people of color working hard software and engineering roles? Aren't you all about diversity, like when your google doodle of the space mission depicted blacks and women when it was in actuality all white men?