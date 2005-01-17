from the colour-me-surprised dept.
In personal finance, practically everything can turn on one's credit score. It's both an indicator of one's financial past, and the key to accessing necessities—without insane costs—in the future. But on Tuesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that two of the three major credit-reporting agencies responsible for doling out those scores—Equifax and Transunion—have been deceiving and taking advantage of Americans. The Bureau ordered the agencies to pay more than $23 million in fines and restitution.
In their investigation, the Bureau found that the two agencies had been misrepresenting the scores provided to consumers, telling them that the score reports they received were the same reports that lenders and businesses received, when, in fact, they were not. The investigation also found problems with the way the agencies advertised their products, using promotions that suggested that their credit reports were either free or cost only $1. According to the CFPB the agencies did not properly disclose that after a trial of seven to 30 days, individuals would be enrolled in a full-price subscription, which could total $16 or more per month. The Bureau also found Equifax to be in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which states that the agencies must provide one free report every 12 months made available at a central site. Before viewing their free report, consumers were forced to view advertisements for Equifax, which is prohibited by law.
$23 million (Score:0)
Government-granted monopolies fleece the people, and what happens? The government gets a bonus.
Reply to This
The road to hell (Score:0)
We're all walking on it, calmly strolling by the horrors, acknowledging them as normal. Color me shocked that one of the cornerstones of our financial system is/was routinely abused for the sake of the almighty dollar. These slaps on the wrist are an insult to anyone who does some basic math, they should be using penalties that extract a percentage of the corporate profits. Enough penalties and the business could only keep enough to pay the bills and their salaries, that should get some CEOs booted out the door!
As a society we value the wrong things, not sure how to shift that ,_-O-_,
Reply to This