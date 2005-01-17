George Brandis, Australia's Attorney General, is inviting submissions on the possible expansion of access to metadata retained under Australia's telco metadata retention laws. Under existing law, telcos are required to retain metadata for two years, which may be used for law enforcement and national security purposes.

However, the committee also indicated that it was aware of the potential for unintended consequences resulting from a prohibition on courts authorising access to data retained under the scheme and recommended that the Minister for Communications and the Attorney-General review this measure.

Rupert's empire published on this last year, the ABC was late to the party with a story on January 5. I wonder if the AG and the communications minster are aware of the potential for unintended consequences resulting from civil access to this metadata.