If you've used Tor, you've probably used Tor Browser, and if you've used Tor Browser you've used Firefox. By lines of code, Tor Browser is mostly Firefox -- there are some modifications and some additions, but around 95% of the code in Tor Browser comes from Firefox. The Firefox and Tor Browser teams have collaborated for a long time, but in 2016, we started to take it to the next level, bringing Firefox and Tor Browser closer together than ever before. With closer collaboration, we're enabling the Tor Browser team to do their jobs more easily, adding more privacy options for Firefox users, and making both browsers more secure.
[...] In 2016, we started an effort to take the Tor Browser patches and "uplift" them to Firefox. When a patch gets uplifted, we take the change that Tor Browser needs and we add it to Firefox in such a way that it's disabled by default, but can be enabled by changing a preference value. That saves the Tor Browser team work, since they can just change preferences instead of updating patches. And it gives the Firefox team a way to experiment with the advanced privacy features that Tor Browser team is building, to see if we can bring them to a much wider audience.
Our first major target in the uplift project was a feature called First Party Isolation, which provides a very strong anti-tracking protection (at the risk of breaking some websites). Mozilla formed a dedicated team to take the First Party Isolation features in Tor Browser and implement them in Firefox, using the same technology we used to build the containers feature. The team also developed thorough test and QA processes to make sure that the isolation in Firefox is as strong as what's in Tor Browser -- and even identified some ways to add even stronger protections. The Mozilla team worked closely with the Tor Browser team, including weekly calls and an in-person meeting in September.
First Party Isolation will be incorporated in Firefox 52, the basis for the next major version of Tor Browser. As a result, the Tor Browser team won't have to update their First Party Isolation patches for this version. In Firefox, First Party Isolation is disabled by default (because of the compatibility risk), but Firefox users can opt in to using First Party Isolation by going to about:config and setting "privacy.firstparty.isolate" to "true".
We're excited to continue this collaboration in 2017. Work will start soon on uplifting a set of patches that prevent various forms of browser fingerprinting. We'll also be looking at how we can work together on sandboxing, building on the work that Yawning Angel has done for Tor Browser and the Firefox sandboxing features that are scheduled to start shipping in early 2017.
takyon: Where's the long-rumored Tor integration in default Firefox? Make Firefox useful again.
Related Stories
The Daily Dot has a story about a browser vendor who wants to package Tor as part of its private browsing mode. From the article:
Several major tech firms are in talks with Tor to include the software in products that can potentially reach over 500 million Internet users around the world. One particular firm wants to include Tor as a “private browsing mode” in a mainstream Web browser, allowing users to easily toggle connectivity to the Tor anonymity network on and off.
“They very much like Tor Browser and would like to ship it to their customer base,” Tor executive director Andrew Lewman wrote, explaining the discussions but declining to name the specific company. “Their product is 10-20 percent of the global market, this is of roughly 2.8 billion global Internet users.”
The author elaborates:
The product that best fits Lewman’s description by our estimation is Mozilla Firefox, the third-most popular Web browser online today and home to, you guessed it, 10 to 20 percent of global Internet users.
The story appears to have gleaned most of its information from a tor-dev mailing list post. An interesting reply from Tor developer Mike Perry explains how Tor can be modified so that the network can handle the extra load.
While the Tor browser is based on Firefox ESR, it is modified with additional privacy and security settings to protect users of the browser while using the program. Considering that Tor browser is used by some in critical situations, whistleblowing, publishing news or communication, it is only natural that a stronger focus on privacy and security is necessary.
Mozilla acknowledges these modifications, and plans to integrate some of them in Firefox natively. In fact, the company has already begun to integrate some in Firefox, and plans to integrate others in the future.
Tor-specific privacy settings are often not suitable for Firefox's mainstream audience. That's why you need to enable these settings manually in Firefox before they become available.
Big change is coming "with the support of 'Unix domain sockets', and some other tweaks. A Unix domain socket is basically a way for two programs on the same computer to talk to each other without using an underlying network protocol. With that, the Firefox half of the Tor Browser should no longer need network access, Barnes continued.
"That means that you could run it in a sandbox with no network access (only a Unix domain socket to the proxy), and it would still work fine. And then, even if the Firefox half of Tor Browser were compromised, it wouldn't be able to make a network connection to de-anonymize the user," he said.
This project is a collaboration between the Tor Project and Mozilla, according to Barnes. He said it started when the Tor Project did some work on adding Unix domain socket capabilities to the Tor proxy and browser. After that, Mozilla added a general capability to Firefox allowing it to talk to proxies over Unix domain sockets. And now, the Tor Browser team is working on putting this general capability into the Tor Browser, and Mozilla is helping to fix any bugs that come up, Barnes said."
https://motherboard.vice.com/read/tor-project-and-mozilla-making-it-harder-for-malware-to-unmask-users
automatic xfinitywifi penetration (Score:0)
Hey here's an idea since you're integrating shady crap into firefox. Make the browser automatically tunnel past Comcast login portals and make every xfinitywifi spot go straight to tor effortlessly. Seriously. Do it. I want to see which method you idiots choose to use (there are at least four ways into xfinitywifi) and how soon Comcast locks you out.
