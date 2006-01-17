17/01/06/0210222 story
posted by cmn32480 on Friday January 06, @11:12AM
from the lotsa-red-ink dept.
Global debt levels rose to more than 325 percent of the world's gross domestic product last year as government debt rose sharply, a report from the Institute for International Finance showed on Wednesday.
The IIF's report found that global debt had risen more than $11 trillion in the first nine months of 2016 to more than $217 trillion. The report also found that general government debt accounted for nearly half of the total increase.
Emerging market debt rose substantially, as government bond and syndicated loan issuance in 2016 grew to almost three times its 2015 level.
Source: Reuters
Basic Income Now (Score:0)
Tax the rich! Give to me!
win-win! (Score:0)
we should create more jobs by making more debt because keeping track of debt is also work! scar-some(sic)
