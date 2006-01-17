from the ¡-Sí-Señor-! dept.
The Federal Communications Commission has approved a measure that relaxes foreign ownership rules to enable Grupo Televisa of Mexico to claim a larger stake of the U.S. Spanish-language broadcasting giant Univision Communications.
The move comes just days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Univision's chairman, Haim Saban, has been lobbying the FCC for the waiver for more than three years. The measure, which was approved by the FCC's Media Bureau late Tuesday, will enable Univision's private equity owners to sell some of their shares in Univision to Televisa.
"We find that the public interest would not be served by refusing to grant Univision's petition for a declaratory ruling to permit foreign ownership of Univision Holdings," William T. Lake, chief of the FCC's Media Bureau, wrote in Tuesday's 11-page order.
The order noted that allowing Televisa to increase its stake in Univision would not jeopardize national security concerns. The move might also allow an increased financial investment in the Spanish-language media company.
Several of the private equity firms have been eager to unload their stakes in Univision, which is struggling with plummeting prime-time ratings and lower revenue.
I have to assume this is about TV ? (Score:2)
I assume this is about either cable or broadcast television. Do people still watch that?
Reply to This
Why is this being allowed? (Score:2)
Several of the private equity firms have been eager to unload their stakes in Univision, which is struggling with plummeting prime-time ratings and lower revenue.
The move might also allow an increased financial investment in the Spanish-language media company.
First off, if the channel is struggling with viewership and revenue, and its owners are desperate to sell it off, what kind of idiot would want to increase investment into it (rather than getting it for pennies on the dollar and milking it dry)?
But more importantly, why is this being allowed at all? Surely this rule about foreign ownership of media is there for a reason, and the private equity firms that own it now knew perfectly well about this when they bought into this company. So why should they be allowed to sell it off to a foreign country? This shouldn't be allowed at all; they should just be stuck with it (unless they can find a domestic company willing to buy it, though probably for much less money), and if that makes them go bankrupt, so be it. They knew the risks when they got involved, so they should suffer the consequences now that it turns out it was a bad investment.
Reply to This