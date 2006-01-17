from the maybe-it-is-a-dinopeptic-germ dept.
In a population-based study from Scotland, use of commonly-prescribed acid suppression medications such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) was linked with an increased risk of intestinal infections with C. difficile and Campylobacter bacteria, which can cause considerable illness.
Compared with individuals in the community who did not take acid suppression medications, those who did had 1.7-times and 3.7-times increased risks of C. difficile and Campylobacter, respectively. Among hospitalized patients, those using the medications had 1.4-times and 4.5-times increased risks, respectively.
Although acid suppression therapy is often considered relatively free from side effects, the findings suggest that there are significant adverse gastrointestinal consequences of their use. "Users of these medications should be particularly vigilant about food hygiene as the removal of stomach acid makes them more easily infected with agents such as Campylobacter, which is commonly found on poultry," said Prof. Thomas MacDonald, senior author of the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology study.
DOI: 10.1111/bcp.13205
Maybe they should cut back on haggis and chips instead.
I'll tell you something else (Score:2)
I'm about to undergo an experimental surgical procedure to my oesophageal sphincter, to cure my GERD permanently. To that end, the surgeon told me to get off IPPs 6 weeks prior to surgery (it's experimental, so he want to measure acid levels before and after, without the interference of IPPs).
Well, I've quit them for a week and a half, and it's hell on Earth: not only has the acid returned with a vengeance - which I expected - but I've also been experiencing immediate, explosive diarrhea after eating a meal.
IPPs aren't as free of side effects as they're cracked up to be, I can attest to that. I've been on them for many years, and now I realize my body is completetly dependent on them :(
Apple Cider Vinegar (Score:2)
Ironically, one of the most common causes of acid reflux, aka heartburn, is too little stomach acid. Or rather too little acid at the wrong time. There is a valve between your stomach and your esophagus that opens to let food in and closes to keep acid from going up into your throat (reflux). The body decides to close it based on how much acid there is in your stomach (I am oversimplifying). So if you don't have enough acid to trip the close reflex, it doesn't fully close and some acid can still leak out and cause heartburn.
One really common folk remedy is to take a little bit of diluted apple cider vinegar 5-10 minutes before eating a meal. The theory is that it ups the acid content in your stomach and primes the reflex that closes that valve. So when you put a meal into your stomach and acid production increases the valve closes off more readily.
Obviously apple cider vinegar isn't a cure-all for every case of acid reflux. But it doesn't seem to have any bad side-effects in an otherwise healthy digestive system, so its a low-cost and low-risk thing to try and no pharma company is getting rich of it.
Here's some info on apple cider vinegar [healthline.com] from a reasonably trustworthy health info website.
