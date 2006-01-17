Some activists in town for Inauguration Day are willing to risk arrest by planning to go "green." The DC Cannabis Coalition plans to hand out 4,200 free joints the day President-elect Donald Trump will take over the White House, in an effort to keep their hopes of federal marijuana legalization from taking a hit. The group will begin at 8 a.m. in Dupont Circle, then plans to march down to the National Mall in time for Mr. Trump's inauguration. At exactly 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Mr. Trump's inaugural address -- 420 is the commonly known code for marijuana -- thousands of protesters will light up.

[...] "The main message is it's time to legalize cannabis at the federal level," Adam Eidinger, the founder of DCMJ, a group of D.C. residents who introduced and helped get D.C.'s marijuana legalization initiative passed, told CBS affiliate WUSA.

[...] Eidinger also said the protest isn't explicitly anti-Trump; all are welcome, and organizers are happy for it to be a joint effort between supporters of different political parties. The joints themselves will be completely free. "We don't want any money exchanged whatsoever, this is really a gift for people who come to Washington, D.C.," he said.