Group Will Hand Out Free Cannabis in D.C. on Inauguration Day

posted by cmn32480 on Friday January 06, @06:38PM   Printer-friendly
from the pass-the-bong dept.
takyon writes:

In Washington, D.C. to protest the results of a certain recent election? You may get the chance to light up at the same time:

Some activists in town for Inauguration Day are willing to risk arrest by planning to go "green." The DC Cannabis Coalition plans to hand out 4,200 free joints the day President-elect Donald Trump will take over the White House, in an effort to keep their hopes of federal marijuana legalization from taking a hit. The group will begin at 8 a.m. in Dupont Circle, then plans to march down to the National Mall in time for Mr. Trump's inauguration. At exactly 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Mr. Trump's inaugural address -- 420 is the commonly known code for marijuana -- thousands of protesters will light up.

[...] "The main message is it's time to legalize cannabis at the federal level," Adam Eidinger, the founder of DCMJ, a group of D.C. residents who introduced and helped get D.C.'s marijuana legalization initiative passed, told CBS affiliate WUSA.

[...] Eidinger also said the protest isn't explicitly anti-Trump; all are welcome, and organizers are happy for it to be a joint effort between supporters of different political parties. The joints themselves will be completely free. "We don't want any money exchanged whatsoever, this is really a gift for people who come to Washington, D.C.," he said.

CBSN is still running fake news segments about cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) as of Jan. 5th.

«  Acid Suppression Medications Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Infections

Related Stories

"Hollyweed" and More Cannabis Stories 12 comments [+]

takyon writes:

Weeks after cannabis legalization was passed by voters in California and other states, pranksters edited the famous Los Angeles Hollywood Sign to read "Hollyweed". This previously occurred in 1976 following the passage of a California law decriminalizing cannabis.

Researchers have found (DOI: 10.2105/AJPH.2016.303577) (DX) that legalization of medical cannabis led to an overall decrease in traffic fatalities among 19 states:

The happy side-effect wasn't uniform, however; only seven states saw significant reductions, while two states saw increases. Nevertheless, the authors of the new report in the American Journal of Public Health argue that the data bucks the common criticism that more pot access should increase car crashes and injuries.

Drops in traffic deaths may, in part, be explained by people swapping alcohol for pot, leading to reduced drunk driving, the study's authors speculated. To back that up, the authors note that the lives spared tended to belong to younger people, particularly 25- to 44-year-olds—an age group frequently involved in alcohol-related traffic deaths.

[Continues...]

