Worries About Food Waste Appear to Vanish When Diners Know Scraps Go to Compost

posted by Fnord666 on Friday January 06, @08:09PM
Phoenix666 writes:

Diners waste far less food when they're schooled on the harm their leftovers can inflict on the environment. But if they know the food is going to be composted instead of dumped in a landfill, the educational benefit disappears.

When composting enters the picture, educated diners waste just as much as those who haven't learned about shrinking landfill space, dangerous greenhouse gas emissions and water and soil pollution, a new study found.

This presents a tricky situation for policymakers figuring out how to manage food waste, because the top tactics are prevention (through education) and diversion (through composting), said lead researcher Danyi Qi, a graduate student in agricultural economics at The Ohio State University.

"When you do both, they cancel each other out -- they work at cross purposes," said Qi, who is presenting the findings this week at the annual meeting of the Allied Social Science Associations in Chicago.

The original article information is available on OSU's web site.

People don't feed their scraps to the dogs & hogs?

  • Makes sense (Score:2)

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 06, @08:25PM (#450396) Journal

    People don't care about the stuff shrinking landfill space when the stuff doesn't go to the landfill and therefore doesn't shrink it? Sounds reasonable.

