from the more-haste-less-satisfaction dept.
Norway is set to become the first nation to start switching off its FM radio network next week, in a risky and unpopular leap to digital technology that will be closely watched by other countries considering whether to follow suit.
Critics say the government is rushing the move and many people may miss warnings on emergencies that have until now been broadcast via the radio. Of particular concern are the two million cars on Norway's roads that are not equipped with digital audio broadcasting (DAB) receivers, they say.
Sixty-six per cent of Norwegians oppose switching off FM, with just 17 per cent in favour and the rest undecided, according to an opinion poll published by the daily Dagbladet last month.
Nevertheless, parliament gave the final go-ahead for the move last month, swayed by the fact that digital networks can carry more radio channels.
Should there be a push to switch off FM radio in order to 'persuade' users to upgrade their receiving equipment? Or should the change be implemented much more slowly to enable FM radios to be replaced as they age? How would you do it?
follow the money (Score:3, Insightful)
Someone stands to make money by forcing these "upgrades". I believe that FM radio in the US is still very valuable. Maybe even indispensable. Maybe things are a little different in Norway, but the approval ratings cited in TFS say that they are much the same.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Reply to This
God-damn cell phone killed the radio star (Score:0)
Sheeeeit.
Reply to This
Re:Long Gone Riddance (Score:0)
So brave, standing up to them like that. But it would be better if you killed yourself.
Reply to This
Parent