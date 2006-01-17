The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is hosting a prize competition that challenges the public to create a technical solution ("tool") that consumers can use to guard against security vulnerabilities in software found on the Internet of Things (IoT) devices in their homes.

The tool would, at a minimum, help protect consumers from security vulnerabilities caused by out-of-date software. Contestants have the option of adding features, such as those that would address hard-coded, factory default or easy-to-guess passwords.

The prize for the competition is up to $25,000, with $3,000 available for each [of three] honorable mention winner(s).