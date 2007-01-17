from the girls-don't-mind-amazon-either dept.
The Amazon Echo system which does everything from getting your weather report to ordering more laundry detergent can also do some things you don't want it to.
[...] Which is exactly what happened today during CW6 in the morning when Jim Patton and Lynda Martin were talking about a child who accidentally bought a dollhouse and four pounds of cookies
"I love the little girl, saying 'Alexa ordered me a dollhouse,'" said Patton.
As soon as Patton said that, viewers all over San Diego started complaining their echo devices had tried to order doll houses. It's a common problem experts say can be avoided.
[...] Cobb says the Federal Trade Commission is already looking into voice-command devices and toys to make sure the technology is safe and secure. For now, he recommends do your research to keep your personal information controlled and protected.
Source: News anchor sets off Alexa devices around San Diego ordering unwanted dollhouses
Related Stories
Several SoylentNews readers have submitted this story:
Amazon Echo is a voice-activated and cloud-connected speaker device that actively listens to a room using several microphones and communicates with Amazon servers to perform various queries and tasks.
Warrant Filed for Amazon Echo Records in Arkansas Murder Case
Arkansas police filed what is believed to be the first request to retrieve information from an Amazon Echo device in a homicide investigation.
[...] Authorities charged Bates, 31, with murder earlier this year, but police in the Ozark city are now looking to find evidence on his Echo, according to The Information [paywalled].
[...] Amazon twice refused to hand over information requested by police, according to The Information, but gave them Bates' account information and purchase history.
The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it "will not release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us."
[Continues...]
cut out the middleman (Score:2)
Instead of the TV trying to con viewers into buying crap, the ad on the TV can place the order itself. That's innovation.
Reply to This