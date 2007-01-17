Stories
News Anchor Sets Off Alexa Devices Around San Diego Ordering Unwanted Dollhouses

posted by mrpg on Saturday January 07, @09:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the girls-don't-mind-amazon-either dept.
Runaway1956 writes:

The Amazon Echo system which does everything from getting your weather report to ordering more laundry detergent can also do some things you don't want it to.

[...] Which is exactly what happened today during CW6 in the morning when Jim Patton and Lynda Martin were talking about a child who accidentally bought a dollhouse and four pounds of cookies

"I love the little girl, saying 'Alexa ordered me a dollhouse,'" said Patton.

As soon as Patton said that, viewers all over San Diego started complaining their echo devices had tried to order doll houses. It's a common problem experts say can be avoided.

[...] Cobb says the Federal Trade Commission is already looking into voice-command devices and toys to make sure the technology is safe and secure. For now, he recommends do your research to keep your personal information controlled and protected.

Source: News anchor sets off Alexa devices around San Diego ordering unwanted dollhouses

Original Submission


