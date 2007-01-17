It's not every day that you hear about a classic film line being brought back from the dead, but that's what's being announced today. Kodak Ektachrome film is coming back for film photographers.

The announcement was made today at CES in Las Vegas by Kodak Alaris, the separate company owned by the Kodak Pension Plan in the UK that runs Kodak's old Personalized Imaging division.

The original Kodak Professional Ektachrome color reversal film line was killed off by Kodak back in 2012 after years of sales declines and a drop in usage by photographers. It seems that trend has reversed.

"The reintroduction of one of the most iconic films is supported by the growing popularity of analog photography and a resurgence in shooting film," Kodak Alaris says. "Resurgence in the popularity of analog photography has created demand for new and old film products alike."

[...] The new Ektachrome will be available in 35mm and will hit store shelves in the 4th quarter of 2017.