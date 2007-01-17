Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

Days After United Settlement, Baggage Handler Locked in Cargo Hold on NC-to-DC Flight

posted by charon on Saturday January 07, @11:29PM   Printer-friendly
from the not-a-window-seat dept.
/dev/random

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

Investopedia reports:

A week after United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) settled a lawsuit over baggage handler workplace injuries, a United worker was locked in an airplane's cargo hold.

The Washington Post reports that the worker spent over an hour locked in an airplane traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington, D.C., on the afternoon of Jan. 1. The flight was operated by Mesa Airlines, an airline operating regional feeder flights for United and American Airlines Group Inc.

[...] The worker was unharmed in the incident and told The Washington Post that he was advised by his lawyer not to discuss the incident.

Less than a week earlier, on Dec. 27, United Airlines announced it settled a lawsuit brought by its baggage handlers. The workers alleged more than 600 musculoskeletal workplace injuries between 2011 and 2015.

Original Submission


«  Will Third-Party Developers Support Nintendo's Switch?
Days After United Settlement, Baggage Handler Locked in Cargo Hold on NC-to-DC Flight | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • Implying... what? (Score:2)

    by wonkey_monkey (279) on Saturday January 07, @11:42PM (#450887) Homepage

    Days After United Settlement, Baggage Handler Locked in Cargo Hold on NC-to-DC Flight

    Less than a week earlier, on Dec. 27, United Airlines announced it settled a lawsuit brought by its baggage handlers. The workers alleged more than 600 musculoskeletal workplace injuries between 2011 and 2015.

    Musculoskeletal injuries? So nothing to do with lax cargo hold procedures, or anything like that?

    I'm really not sure what someone wants to infer from this.

    --
    systemd is Roko's Basilisk