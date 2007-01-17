China has opened the way for foreign asset managers to begin launching private investment funds in the country through local subsidiaries, by publishing long-awaited registration rules for such investments. The step removes a key technical hurdle to foreign entry 1-1/2 years after China agreed to deregulate its private fund market as part of commitments made during the U.S.-China 8th Strategic and Economic Dialogue in June, 2015.

[...] However, foreign asset managers will only be permitted to trade via China-based systems and as long as their onshore and offshore businesses are separate. In the mutual fund space, foreigners will still need to operate through minority-owned ventures with Chinese partners. The new rules came two days after Fidelity International became the first global asset manager allowed to launch investment products in China through a wholly-owned local subsidiary, after registering with [the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC)].