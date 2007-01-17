Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

China Allows Foreign Institutions to Launch Onshore Private Funds

posted by charon on Sunday January 08, @01:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the if-it-makes-money-we'll-do-it dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Foreign firms can now launch wholly-owned investment funds in China:

China has opened the way for foreign asset managers to begin launching private investment funds in the country through local subsidiaries, by publishing long-awaited registration rules for such investments. The step removes a key technical hurdle to foreign entry 1-1/2 years after China agreed to deregulate its private fund market as part of commitments made during the U.S.-China 8th Strategic and Economic Dialogue in June, 2015.

[...] However, foreign asset managers will only be permitted to trade via China-based systems and as long as their onshore and offshore businesses are separate. In the mutual fund space, foreigners will still need to operate through minority-owned ventures with Chinese partners. The new rules came two days after Fidelity International became the first global asset manager allowed to launch investment products in China through a wholly-owned local subsidiary, after registering with [the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC)].

From an earlier story about Fidelity:

Since 2004, Fidelity has been offering offshore capabilities to Chinese investors through partnering with banks under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme, and "this latest development expands our capabilities to support Chinese clients' needs to invest both onshore and offshore." Fidelity also owns a quota of $1.2 billion under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which allows foreign institutions to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.

Original Submission


«  Days After United Settlement, Baggage Handler Locked in Cargo Hold on NC-to-DC Flight
China Allows Foreign Institutions to Launch Onshore Private Funds | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.