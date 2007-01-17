The Ministry of Defence has today re-announced for the third time that it has awarded a £30m contract to build a [large] laser cannon for zapping the Queen's enemies.

Originally awarded in July 2016 to the Dragonfire consortium, the Laser Directed Energy Weapons (LDEW) contract immediately stalled after a challenge to the contract award by an unknown number of losing companies.

The MoD eventually settled the contract dispute last September, stating at the time that the deal had gone through.

While exciting, in the way that setting about an old shed with a sledgehammer and a couple of gallons of petrol is exciting, the LDEW project is certainly not new.

The Dragonfire consortium – made up of BAE Systems, Leonardo (formerly known as Finmeccanica, parent company of infamous British helicopter firm AgustaWestland), Cambridge-based Marshall Defence and Aerospace, and Hampshire-based defence research company Qinetiq – is charged with building the demonstrator weapon, and a working prototype is hoped for by 2019.