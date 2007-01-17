from the they-got-sub-$1-cables-too dept.
Electronics retailer Monoprice recently got into the 3d printer business, selling several inexpensive, rebranded Wanhao models under their own label. At CES 2017 Monoprice announced several more models, including some resin based printers and a new $150 delta printer. Hackaday really likes the Monoprice Select Mini and has a review of the new lineup.
At CES last year, Monoprice introduced a $200 3D printer. Initial expectations of this printer were middling. My curiosity got the best of me, and last summer I picked up one of these printers for a review. The Monoprice MP Select Mini is actually phenomenal, and not just 'phenomenal for the price'. This machine showed the world how good one of the cheapest printers can be. The future is looking awesome.
You might think Monoprice wouldn't be able to top the success of this great little machine. You would be wrong. This week, Monoprice announced a bevy of new and upgraded printers. Some are resin. Some are huge. One will sell for $150 USD.
If you've ever thought about getting into 3d printing, this coming year will be the time to give it a try.