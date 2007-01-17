from the plight-of-the-working-man dept.
Saudi Arabia has sentenced a group of foreign workers who protested against unpaid wages early last year to 300 lashes and four months imprisonment, exacerbating the already dismal plight of temporary foreign workers in the kingdom.
The men, employed by the construction conglomerates Binladin Group and Saudi Oger, had been waiting for months to be paid. Video footage from their protest in April shows them angrily setting ablaze several buses that belonged to their employers.
[...] Binladen Group, founded by the father of deceased al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, and Saudi Oger, led by Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri, both claimed they were unable to pay employees after a plunge in oil revenues.
The companies say they completed payment to 70,000 sacked employees at the end of 2016 and that workers who are still with the company would be receiving payments soon.
Source: teleSUR
