Crew Member Pushes Wrong Button, Loses Nearly $5 Million in Weapons

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday January 08, @06:51PM
from the let-me-get-my-scuba-gear dept.
Fnord666 writes:

Apparently a South Korean patrol airplane accidentally dropped its load into the Sea of Japan.

A South Korean maritime patrol airplane lost its entire loadout of live weapons when a crew member accidentally hit the wrong button. Nearly $5 million dollars' worth of weapons tumbled into the Sea of Japan. The South Korean military is attempting to recover the weapons, which it says were not armed when lost.

The incident was reported on January 1 by the Yonhap News Agency. The U.S.-made P-3CK Orion maritime patrol aircraft was flying a routine mission over the Sea of Japan when a crew member on board "mistakenly touched the emergency weapons release switch."

[...] The South Korean military has sent a minesweeper and a salvage ship to the area to fetch the weapons and pledged it won't drop $5 millions worth of missiles in the future.

I wonder if they'll take it out of his paycheck?

