Last weekend it was reported that Hackers had seized control of accounts belonging to Free Ross, the effort to raise money for the legal defense of Ross Ulbricht. Ulbricht is well known as the founder of the Silk Road dark marketplace, sentenced to life in prison. Accounts seized apparently included cellphones, social network accounts, and Paypal and Bitcoin accounts.

The Free Ross effort now reports that all accounts have been recovered and that no funds have been lost.