Last weekend it was reported that Hackers had seized control of accounts belonging to Free Ross, the effort to raise money for the legal defense of Ross Ulbricht. Ulbricht is well known as the founder of the Silk Road dark marketplace, sentenced to life in prison. Accounts seized apparently included cellphones, social network accounts, and Paypal and Bitcoin accounts.
The Free Ross effort now reports that all accounts have been recovered and that no funds have been lost.
Hackers have stolen the online accounts of the family of Ross Ulbricht. Ulbricht is in jail for life pending appeal on the charge of founding and operating the Silk Road dark web marketplace. His mother Lyn Ulbricht has worked tirelessly raising funds to pay for his legal defense and to raise awareness of how the legal issues facing her son affect the rights of everyone. Now hackers have compromised the Free Ross email addresses, phone numbers, social media accounts, paypal account, and bitcoin account.
There are few details available at this time but obviously do not donate to the Free Ross effort at this time until new accounts are established and the whole story is available.
Hollywood Hacking (Score:0)
Password guessing is hacking.
Our elite security team changed the password from 12345 to 123456 and now everything is totally secure.
No funds have been lost... (Score:0)
Your privacy and account details on several social sites and bitcoin sites has been totally shredded, but we're okay.
