Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Anti-Surveillance Clothing

posted by janrinok on Monday January 09, @03:58AM   Printer-friendly
from the face-up-to-it dept.
Digital Liberty

multixrulz writes:

The use of facial recognition software for commercial purposes is becoming more common, but, as Amazon scans faces in its physical shop and Facebook searches photos of users to add tags to, those concerned about their privacy are fighting back.

Berlin-based artist and technologist Adam Harvey aims to overwhelm and confuse these systems by presenting them with thousands of false hits so they can't tell which faces are real.

The Hyperface project involves printing patterns on to clothing or textiles, which then appear to have eyes, mouths and other features that a computer can interpret as a face.

Read more at The Guardian

Original Submission


«  GMO Grass That 'Escaped' Defies Eradication, Divides Grass Seed Industry
Anti-Surveillance Clothing | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.