17/01/08/2018207 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday January 09, @06:57AM
from the just-call-me-Harriet dept.
from the just-call-me-Harriet dept.
President-elect Donald Trump is clearly antagonistic toward the mainstream media. That attitude is unlikely to change after Inauguration Day. His disdain for journalists and reluctance to release details about his finances and business ventures may force journalists to rely increasingly on anonymous sources, a strategy that reputable news organizations have long frowned upon.
So in the age of Trump, how should a reader approach coverage that relies primarily on anonymous sources?
Read the news like a spy | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
How to approach anonymous sources news overage? (Score:2)
Just be at in front of the Ecuadorian embassy when them journalists start speaking, haven't you leaned from the near past?
(grin)
Reply to This
late 2 the game (Score:0)
https://theintercept.com/2015/04/16/welcome-unofficial-sources/ [theintercept.com]
Reply to This
Just make up things (Score:2)
We should, in the absence of real facts just make stuff up, it seemed to work for Hillary, Trump and the rest of the shit biscuits in office...
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
Reply to This
Division of labour (Score:0)
Oh, how ignorant the average citizen is! It is partly the fault of the "intelligence" agencies themselfs: A real intelligence agency is tasked to gather information: that is what "intelligence" is. If this agency either slants that information, or decides to use it for some political end, it is no longer an intelligence agency, it is something else. Conclusion One: The United States has never had an actual intelligence agency.
Interesting aside. An awful lot of the intelligence work for the North during the War of Northern Aggression was actually carried out by a private corporation: The Pinkerton Detective agency. Later know for the massacre of common working folk at the Homestake strike, under hire by Andrew Carnegie.
Other interesting aside: In WWI, the US was so delinquent in intelligence that the entire operation was conducted by a Czech exile, and future president of his country, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom%C3%A1%C5%A1_Garrigue_Masaryk [wikipedia.org]
Point being, once intel is used for some strategic or tactical purpose, it is, for all purposes, no longer an intelligence operation. Disinformation operations, propaganda operations, any effort aimed at changing public opinion is not intelligence, it relies on intelligence to tell it how far it needs to move to puck. But its aims are not the collection of information, things have shifted to the production of public opinion.
PTrumph may think he can "negotiate", but anyone who knows the intel "community" already knows that he is toast. So wounderful, so huge, so out of his league, so soon to be an "ex-president".
Posted AC, 'cause that's how spies roll!
Reply to This