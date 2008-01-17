from the so-will-DC-have-a-man-of-graphene? dept.
A team of researchers at MIT has designed one of the strongest lightweight materials known, by compressing and fusing flakes of graphene, a two-dimensional form of carbon. The new material, a sponge-like configuration with a density of just 5 percent, can have a strength 10 times that of steel.
In its two-dimensional form, graphene is thought to be the strongest of all known materials. But researchers until now have had a hard time translating that two-dimensional strength into useful three-dimensional materials.
The new findings show that the crucial aspect of the new 3-D forms has more to do with their unusual geometrical configuration than with the material itself, which suggests that similar strong, lightweight materials could be made from a variety of materials by creating similar geometric features.
Had designed something and implemented shit (Score:2)
All they did:
1. built a model of porous graphene/graphene aerogel - a good bunch of Monte Carlo thrown into the mixture
2. checked the model against the results obtained experimentally by others
3. based on the predictions of their model (or just handwavium), 3D printed a porous macrostructure (with regular gyroid symmetry) which their model suggest would do best in compressibility tests; then they checked their model prediction on that 3D-printed macrostructure.
Wake me up when they'll manage to convince real carbon atoms to fall into those regular gyroid symmetry positions at atomic scales, thanks.
Otherwise is like "we discovered that substance X kills cancerous cells in vitro" No shit, Sherlock, concentrated drain cleaner does it too.
