from the belt-and-[suspenders|braces] dept.
Red Hat employee Daniel J. Walsh writes via OpenSource.com
When I was young, Paul Simon released his hit song, 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover. Inspired by this song, I've collected 50 ways sysadmins and laypeople can avoid getting hacked:
"Make a new plan, Stan"
[...]
6. Run applications in the SELinux Sandbox whenever possible--it was a container before containers were cool. Also follow the development of Flatpack, which soon should be developing sandboxing capabilities.
7. Don't install or use Flash. Firefox no longer supports it, and hopefully most web servers are moving away from it.
[...]
"Just get yourself free"
[...]
19. [...] I don't do online banking on my phone--only on my Linux computer.
[...]
"Hop on the bus, Gus"
21. Run Linux on your systems. When I first hooked my father up with a computer system, I barely got home before his system was infested with viruses. I returned and installed Linux on his system and he has been running it ever since.
[...]
"And get yourself free"
[...]
50. Set up a special guest network for all those Christmas IoT devices your kids receive. I love my Amazon Echo and automated lights and power switches ("Alexa, turn on the Christmas Lights"), but each one of these is a Linux operating system [whose manufacturer's configuration] has questionable security.
Do you take exception with anything he suggests. (Being a Red Hat guy, he is enthusiastic about systemd.) Can you think of something he missed?
Bullshit (Score:2)
21. Run Linux on your systems. When I first hooked my father up with a computer system, I barely got home before his system was infested with viruses. I returned and installed Linux on his system and he has been running it ever since.
He clearly didn't set it up properly. I am a Windows guy, always have been (not Win10 though, that's just awful). I have never had a virus, spyware or any other nasty on any of my machines.
As long as you have proper protection you should be fine on any OS.
Reply to This
2 ways (Score:0)
1. Don't attract attention from TPTB
2. Throw your surveillance (networking) devices into the dump and live under a bridge
Reply to This
First part is incomplete (Score:0)
1. Backup your data. If you get hit with ransomware, you don't have to pay if you have backups.
That's only part of it. Yes, backing up your data is a good and important advice. However you don't know whether a ransomware already started encrypting your files in the background, so you also should make sure that you don't overwrite a good backup with one where your file is already encrypted.
And of course, one thing that's often forgotten: Don't just make backups. Check your backups. If your backup went wrong, you don't want to find out at the time you try to restore it.
Reply to This