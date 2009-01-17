Stories
The FTC IoT Security Case Against D-Link is a Test of Power

posted by charon on Monday January 09, @04:11PM   Printer-friendly
from the theoretical-harm dept.
A Federal Trade Commission attempt to rein in a poorly secured IoT device is raising questions over whether the U.S. regulator has the power to crack down on vendors suspected of shoddy practices.

On Thursday, the FTC filed a complaint against Taiwanese manufacturer D-Link Systems that charged the company's internet routers and web cameras can easily be hacked, putting consumers at risk.

But the FTC's complaint doesn't cite evidence that the products have been breached, only the potential for harm to consumers.

That's among the reasons D-Link is contesting the complaint. "Notably, the complaint does not allege any breach of a D-Link Systems device," it said in a statement.

"Instead, the FTC speculates that consumers were placed 'at risk' to be hacked, but fails to allege, as it must, that actual consumers suffered," the company said.

  • Of course! (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 09, @04:41PM (#451496)

    When is it not a test power? The losers who have never done anything of use just see yet another moment to exert some sense of power over those who actually produce something useful for society. Don't let these Harvard Schmucks get any break; they are the true fools.